Car destroyed in suspected arson in Newtownards

Police are appealing for information after a report of arson in Newtownards last night (Thursday).

At around 11:25pm, it was reported that a car parked on Abbot Close was set alight. The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2299 08/06/23.