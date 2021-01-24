Car destroyed in west Belfast petrol bomb attack

Beechmount Street in west Belfast where a car was destroyed in an overnight petrol bomb attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating after two petrol bombs were thrown at a car in Beechmount Street, just off the Falls Road in west Belfast, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire was extinguished by the NIFRS however the white Audi A4 was completely destroyed in the attack, which was reported at around 3.50am.

Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and would also like to hear from anyone with information.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and who have seen a male fleeing the scene, possibly with his hand or sleeve on fire.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 276 24/01/21.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//.