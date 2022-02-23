Car extensively damaged following Carrickfergus arson incident

A car has been badly damaged after being set alight in a residential area of Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning in the Rosganna Drive area of the town.

Police said they received a report of a car on fire at 1.30am and when officers attended, the vehicle was “well alight” at the entrance of the cul-de-sac.

Teams from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze and the fire was later extinguished.

The PSNI said extensive damage was caused to the car and they confirmed an investigation into the incident is now underway.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 89 of 23/02/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”