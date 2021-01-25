Car flips on its roof after suspected drink-driver hits wall in Cookstown

Young girl left 'deeply shocked' after near miss

Police said the car's interior resembled a mobile off sales.

The wreckage of the car. Credit: Police Mid Ulster Facebook

Police have issued a stern warning after a young girl was left shaken following a near miss with a suspected drink-driver in Cookstown earlier today.

The car came off the Tulnacross Road this afternoon after hitting a wall before flipping onto its roof.

Officers said the driver narrowly missed a young girl who was coming the other direction and who has been left "deeply shocked" by the incident.

Posting on social media, Police Mid Ulster said officers arrived at the scene and found that the car's interior resembled "a mobile off sales".

They blamed the crash on "a drunk getting behind the wheel of a car".

"Middle of the afternoon and once again we're quite literally picking up the pieces of a drunk getting behind the wheel of a car," they said.

"The interior of it resembles a mobile off sales.

"The damaged wall is what he hit first, flipping the car onto its roof and ending up where it's photographed.

"He missed a young girl who was coming the other direction by millimetres.

"Understandably she's deeply shocked by the incident."

One man was arrested for a range of offences.

"You've all seen the dramatic adverts, as we've shown so many times on these pages and as yet again today shows, they are an accurate portrayal of what happens when drunks attempt to drive," police added.