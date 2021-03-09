Car found burnt out after Lurgan theft

Two males had earlier made off in the black coloured Ford Kuga car.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the theft of a car earlier today, which was later found burnt out.

It was reported that a man was approached by two men at Lurgan Tarry at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, who threatened him and ordered him to give them his car keys.

The keys were handed over and the men made off in the man’s black coloured Ford Kuga car.

The car was found burnt out a short time later on the Tullydagan Road.

The first man was described as being around 6’1” tall, heavy build and was wearing a black balaclava and dark clothing.

The second man was slightly shorter and wore a black face mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 963 09/03/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.