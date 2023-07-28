Car hijacked by three men and set on fire in Co Armagh

Police are appealing for information after a car was hijacked and set on fire in Co Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Markethill area on Thursday evening (July 27).

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly after 11pm we received a report that a car had been flagged down by three men while travelling along the Bessbrook Road.

“The men threatened the occupants of the car, a Toyota Hilux Invincible, and demanded that they get out.

“The car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2287 of 27/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.