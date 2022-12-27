Car hijacker threatened victim with knife in west Belfast

Police believe the same suspect was involved in a burglary in Crocus Street

A car has been hijacked in west Belfast after the perpetrator threatened a man with a Stanley knife.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on this morning (Tuesday).

The PSNI received a report at approximately 8.15am that a car had been hijacked in the Cavendish Street area of the city.

The victim was parking his car in the area when he was threatened by a man who was armed with a Stanley knife who ordered him out of his grey Citroen C3 car.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “He was uninjured but left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“The vehicle was subsequently located a short time later, crashed in Moyard Park and the man had made off on foot.

“The hijacker is described as being in his early 30s, with black hair and a beard, of slim build, and was wearing blue jeans, a black anorak and black gloves.

“We believe that he was also involved in a burglary in the Crocus Street area earlier today.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, witnessed the either incident or who has dash-cam or CCTV that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 583 of 27/12/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”