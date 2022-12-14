Car left on its roof after south Belfast crash as PSNI issues warning over road conditions

The car on its roof in south Belfast

A car has been left on its roof after a crash close to the Giant’s Ring Road in south Belfast which police confirmed was “a result of the road conditions”.

The crash happened at the junction with the Ballylesson Road, with the road having reopened earlier following the incident.

Police confirmed no one was seriously injured.

Northern Ireland remains in the grip of an arctic chill which has brought widespread ice and wintry conditions to many across the country.

A new yellow weather warning for ice is set to kick in later in the afternoon and covers the entire country until 11am on Thursday.

Sharing the image of the car on their social media page, Police South Belfast wrote: “Police attended this collision earlier today, which was a result of the road conditions.

“We would like all road users to be extra careful on our roads during this cold spell as some roads may not be gritted and caution should be used.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in this collision.”