Car, mobile phone and laptop stolen during south Belfast burglary involving knife

A car, along with a mobile phone and laptop, has been stolen from a house in south Belfast following an aggravated burglary.

Police said a man armed with a knife entered a house in the Ireton Street area of the city at around 2.45am.

They said the man demanded money from the homeowner before taking the items when the demands were refused.

Police said a second man was also involved in the robbery, with both men making off in the homeowner’s car.

The vehicle stolen by the men was later located in the Antrim Close area.

PSNI Sergeant Adams said: “It was reported at around 2.45am that a male armed with a knife entered a house in the Ireton Street area and demanded money.

“After being told by the occupant that there was none, the intruder took a number of items from the bedroom, including a mobile phone, a laptop, and car keys.

“He left the room and was heard speaking with another male, before they both made off from the premises in the householder’s car, which had been parked outside.

“The man has been described as being around 5 ft 11 ins in height, in his mid 20s or early 30s, with blonde hair, a short fringe, and a short scruffy brown beard. He spoke with a Belfast accent.

“The second male was also said to speak with a Belfast accent.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything, or have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 138 of 23/03/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”