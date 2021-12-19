Car mounts kerb outside Shankill bar – confirmed there have been no deaths, despite online bogus claims

A car reportedly mounted a kerb outside the Shankill's Royal Bar on December 19.

Police have confirmed that no one has died or been stabbed at the Royal Bar on the Shankill Road, despite a wide circulation of online rumours.

The PSNI attended an incident, which involved a vehicle reportedly mounting a pavement close to the west Belfast premises on Sunday night.

The incident has since ended.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There was speculation on social media surrounding the situation, but punters confirmed the incident happened outside the bar and that there have been no fatalities.

Police were photographed detaining a man outside the popular local pub.

The PSNI have been contacted for further comment. There are no more details at this time.