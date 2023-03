A vehicle ended up on its roof and another was badly damaged after an RTC in the seaside village of Millisle on Sunday 27 March, 2022.

A car has been overturned onto its roof following a road traffic collision in the Co Down village of Millisle on Sunday night.

Another vehicle was badly damaged in the incident in the seaside area.

Emergency services have attended the scene, but there are no further details at present. The PSNI has been contacted for further comment.