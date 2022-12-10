Car overturned onto roof in Limavady

A motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction road area of Antrim on Friday morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A car is overturned in Limavady on December 10

A car was overturned onto its roof in Limavady on Saturday evening, causing traffic delays and disruption in the Co Londonderry town.

Details have not yet been made public regarding the cause of the incident, however it has been confirmed no one was injured as a result.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car being on its roof in the Main Street area of Limavady shortly after 5pm yesterday, Saturday 10th December.

“The vehicle was recovered a short time later and there were no reports of any injuries.”

On Friday morning, a motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction road area of Antrim, causing their vehicle to also overturn.

A motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction road area of Antrim on Friday morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The cold snap in Northern Ireland is continuing with temperatures set to fall to -5°C on Saturday night.

Forecasters said the icy conditions and freezing fog could make paths and roads more dangerous, and warned drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.

The Department of Infrastructure said salting of the road network has been ongoing and engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures. They advised road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for snow and ice had been in place since Thursday.

The wintry weather has caused disruption in the Republic of Ireland, with dozens of flights cancelled out of Dublin.

As of 9am on Saturday morning, airlines cancelled at least 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday.

It comes after 69 departing flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled on Saturday night.