Car owned by NI family for 100 years wheeled out for auction

A Co Londonderry family is auctioning off a classic car that has been in their possession for over 100 years.

The MacFlynns, from Magherafelt, are selling their 1915 Hupmobile Model HA Tourer, which is estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £24,000.

The vintage automobile will be auctioned online by H&H Classics, Warrington, next Wednesday.

Currently stored in Derry, the Hupmobile has been in the possession of the MacFlynn family since April 20, 1915.

The highest bidder will receive the car's original sales invoice and all of its early history.

Damian Jones, head of sales for H&H Classics, said it was a "rare opportunity" to buy such a vehicle.

After seeing a listing in a June edition of the Irish Times in 1914, the 'Hup' was ordered by William MacFlynn, who was a spirit merchant from Magherafelt.

The order was made in early 1915 through the Dublin Motor Company via McStay and Colgan - an automobile engineering company in Belfast - with optional Westinghouse electric starter, Westinghouse dynamo, five electric lamps and 815x105 Dunlop tyres, including a spare.

The Hupmobile was imported from the USA and was then shipped from London to Dublin in May 1915 where it was delivered to Mr MacFlynn, who would become the second owner of a motorcar in Magherafelt.

Mr MacFlynn used the Hupmobile daily until around 1936 when it was decommissioned and placed in a shed.

In 1966, the Hupmobile was passed on to William's son Charles, who began a light restoration in the late 1970s. Charles used the vehicle regularly as he attended vintage rallies and car shows between 1980 and 2000.

In 2000, the Hupmobile was passed on to its current owner, Mr L MacFlynn, who is the late Charles' nephew and William's grandson. Then in 2016, the family set about beginning a full restoration of the Hupmobile, which consisted of a full overhaul of the car to bring it back to its former glory. This took two years and was completed in 2018.

Hupmobiles were built from 1909 through to 1939 by the Hupp Motor Car Company.

The prototype was developed in 1908 and had its first successful run on November 8 that year, with investors aboard for Champagne at the Tuller Hotel, Detroit. The first Hupmobile model, the Hupp 20, was introduced at the 1909 Detroit Automobile Show and was a huge success.

Ford founder Henry Ford, paid the Hupp the ultimate compliment when he said: "I recall looking at Bobby Hupp's roadster at the first show where it was exhibited and wondering if we could ever build as good a small car for as little money."

