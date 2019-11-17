Car rams police vehicles and injures officers following east Belfast hit and run

A man and two women arrested following a police chase after a hit and run in east Belfast have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The chase happened shortly before 3pm on Saturday, when a hit and run on Ravenhill Road was reported to police involving a silver car which hit another car.

The female driver of the car did not sustain any serious injuries as a result.

Police later saw the car in question on the Saintfield Road and indicated for it to stop, after which it made off.

The car was stopped by police in Dunraven Crescent after it rammed two police vehicles.

Six police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collisions.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he hopes they recover quickly.

Two women aged 26 and 32 and a 27-year-old man were arrested on drugs offences after a large number of tablets were discovered in the car. The 32-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.

All three suspects remain in police custody.