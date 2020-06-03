Car recovered in investigation into Tyrone hit-and-run that claimed life of Willis Vogel

Police have recovered a car as part of an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co Tyrone

A 21-year-old man, named locally as Willis Vogel, who was riding an orange Kawasaki motorcycle, died from injuries sustained in the incident on the Meeacloy Road near Castlederg on Sunday morning.

The driver of the black BMW X5 was understood to have left the scene.

Following an appeal for information, gardai removed the vehicle from an address in Co Donegal on Monday evening.

This vehicle is now with the PSNI for detailed forensic examination.

Lead investigator Detective Inspector Michael Winters said police were following a definite line of inquiry.

He urged anyone who was approached to repair a damaged BMW X5 to contact them.

Thanking the public for their response to his appeal for information, the detective asked anyone who had not yet contacted them to come forward.

DI Winters added: "We are subsequently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the collision and hope to progress our investigation in the near future.

"I would, however, continue to ask anyone who has not yet spoken with police, but who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 958 31/05/20."