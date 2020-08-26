Car stolen and burnt out in Belfast

A stolen car is recovered from the Colinbrook walkway area of Poleglass on August 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen in south Belfast and later found burned in the west of the city.

Sometime between 11pm on Sunday night and 7am on Monday morning a set of car keys and a Honda Jazz car were stolen during a burglary at a house in the Stranmillis Park area.

Police received a report at around 10.50pm on Tuesday night that a Honda Jazz was driving dangerously on the Pembrook Loop Road area of Belfast.

It was then reported that the vehicle was on fire in the Colin Glen Close area of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Stephen Magennis said the car had been burnt out behind Good Shepherd Primary School.

"Kids and parents had to walk by this today," he said in a social media post.

"Myself and Brendan McAteer from the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and SNP Volunteers went up and spoke to the principal.

"This is the second time in a week this has happened which is a disgrace. The people who done this need to wise up and realise what this does to the area. We will be meeting this week to discuss this issue to resolve it. If you have any info around this get in touch."

Police said enquiries into the incident were continuing.

"Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Stranmillis Park area on Sunday night, or the Colin Glen Close area on Tuesday evening to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 869 of 24/08/20," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."