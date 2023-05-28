Car stolen during burglary of property in Newtownabbey

A car was stolen during a burglary of a property in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

The PSNI are appealing for information following the incident which occurred shortly before 10pm in the Heather Park area.

Police received a report that a house had been broken into via a rear door.

It was reported that a man entered and stole a number of items, including car keys before making off in a white Fiat 500 belonging to the home owner.

The car has since been located in the Dunloy Gardens area of Rathcoole.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The suspect was described as a man aged in his 30s, wearing a grey, white and navy jacket, navy trousers and wearing only one white shoe with a white sock on the other foot.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Newtownabbey area, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2188 of 27/05/23.”