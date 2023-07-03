Car stolen during creeper-style burglary in south Belfast

A silver Ford Fiesta Zetec taken in the incident was last seen on the Grosvenor Road.

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen during a creeper style burglary in south Belfast in the early hours of Monday July 3.

At approximately 4.30am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Ava Drive area and a number of personal items had been taken including keys to a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec which was parked outside.

The vehicle was later seen being driven on the Grosvenor Road heading towards west Belfast.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 203 03/07/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."