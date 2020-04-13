Car stolen in Belfast 'creeper' burglary

Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen in a "creeper style" burglary in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported around 5.10am that entry had been gained to a house in the Premier Drive area.

The keys to a silver Toyota Corolla parked in the area were taken and the vehicle was driven off towards the Somerton Road. There were no reports of damage caused to the property.

The man who made off in the car is described as wearing a grey hooded top.

Police are also investigating an attempted burglary at the Dunlambert Gardens area that they believe may be linked.

It is believed to have occurred shortly before 4:50am on Sunday, April 12.

It was reported that two men entered a garage and took a number of items and left them outside a house in the area. Damage was also reported to a window of the property during the incident.

The men walked off towards the Dunlambert Park area following the incident.

One of the men is described as being 5”9 in height, slim build and wearing a baseball cap and jacket, The second man is described as being 5”9 in height, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

Detective Sergeant Arnott said police enquiries into the incidents were continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in both the Dunlambert Gardens and the Premier Drive areas of north Belfast to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 397 13/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”