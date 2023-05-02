Car stolen in burglary at Co Antrim property

Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at a house in the Mountview Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday morning.

It was reported that sometime between 2.00am and 3.00am, entry was gained to the property and a set of keys removed. A blue Citroen C5 parked at the house was stolen.

The car was later recovered in the Budore Road area of Belfast.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have asked that anyone with information or dashcam footage contact them via 101.