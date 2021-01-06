Care home campaigner's heartache as mum dies

A woman who campaigned for the families of care home residents to be given greater access to their loved ones during pandemic restrictions has paid tribute to her mum after she passed away.

Martina Ferguson told her Facebook followers how she held her mother's hand as she slipped away in Craigavon Hospital. Ursula Derry (87) had suffered from dementia and had been a resident in a Portadown care home.

Martina wrote on Monday night: "Sadly my Mummy didn't recover from contracting Covid in the Care Home.

"As I held her hand in hospital my Mother took her last breath early hours this morning.

"We are all so heartbroken and sad.

"We will hold on to all the great memories and all the laughs & giggles we had together.

"I will miss my best friend."

Ms Derry's funeral will be held tomorrow.

Former Garvaghy Park resident Ms Derry had five children, and was pre-deceased by her husband, Aloysius.

Ms Ferguson had led a campaign for implementation of a 'care partners' scheme to allow for some safe contact with elderly relatives in care homes.