Careless driving set to become £100 fixed penalty notice offence in Northern Ireland

Offence will also carry three penalty points under proposals

Careless driving in Northern Ireland is set to become a fixed penalty notice offence following a consultation, the Infrastructure Minister announced.

Nichola Mallon said she plans to bring forward legislation in the next Stormont mandate to introduce the penalty.

The minister said she was bringing the legislation forward following a recent consultation which closed earlier this year.

The Department said three-quarters of those who responded to the consultation agreed careless driving should be a fixed penalty offence.

The consultation on the issue proposed the offence should carry a £100 fine and three penalty points.

According to statistics from the Department for Infrastructure, over 3,600 careless driving offences were recorded on Northern Ireland roads last year.

The offence is also the main contributor to road traffic collisions involving injuries in Northern Ireland and while legislation already exists, the minister claimed the current enforcement regime could be improved.

Ms Mallon said: “Unfortunately, careless driving is the main contributor to road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland involving injuries.

“I have made it clear that I take a zero tolerance approach to irresponsible behaviour on the roads and I am committed to working with partners to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries across our roads network.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the consultation exercise and for sharing their views. Having carefully considered the responses received, I have decided that careless driving should be made a fixed penalty notice offence, open to the offer of remedial training.

“This offence impacts passengers and other road users as well as the careless drivers themselves.

“This change will make it easier for the police to tackle problem drivers and reduce the number of minor motoring offences coming before our courts, deflecting police and prosecution resources away from more serious and contested criminal issues by allowing them to immediately issue a fixed penalty notice for low level offending rather than taking these offenders to court.”

Within the consultation, 74% of those who responded also supported the potential introduction of Operation SNAP in Northern Ireland, where PSNI would accept dash cam footage, from the public, showing irresponsible or inappropriate road use.

“My officials will commence work on drafting the legislation required to introduce this new fixed penalty which will be taken forward as soon as possible in the next mandate,” Ms Mallon added.

“This will increase the likelihood of drivers who are guilty of this offence being caught and punished appropriately. This is an important deterrent – and a good news story for law-abiding road users.”