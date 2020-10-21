'Caring and compassionate' Josh Fletcher laid to rest after car collided with cow

Medics who treated his rare childhood illness say he was an 'inspiration' to them

Members of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service form a guard of honour as the hearse carrying the coffin of Joshua Fletcher arrives at Maze Presbyterian church. Joshua died as a result of an accident. Photo by Peter Morrison

A Co Down teenager who was killed after his car collided with a cow had a "bravery and a love of life" which ensured he would beat a rare blood disorder as a child, mourners have heard.

Josh Fletcher (18) from Moira, died in the early hours of Sunday when his car left the road after colliding with a cow.

The accident happened on the Moira Road, Lisburn, at around 3am.

Josh had been travelling towards Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road, when the collision took place.

Yesterday at his funeral in Maze Presbyterian Church, Dr William Henry told Josh's grieving parents Julie and Joe and siblings Jodie and Adam, that Josh had the "ability to talk to anyone and electrify company and get people laughing".

As a child Josh was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA), a rare and incurable bone marrow failure disorder, which means patients fail to produce red blood cells properly.

Josh's parents had launched a campaign to change the law in the UK which would allow them to have a "saviour sibling" for their son. Josh's sister, Jodie, was a tissue-matched baby after no bone marrow donor matches were found within the family.

Giving the funeral address, the Right Reverend Henry said Josh's experience with the illness had shaped his personality and outlook.

"You can't go through such harrowing and painful times without having been impacted," said the clergyman.

"His caring and compassionate nature was another direct consequence of that period as he encountered many who struggled with illness."

Dr Henry acknowledged the condition had "defined so much of his life", revealing Josh - who was described as a "wee gentleman" who had lived his short life to the full - was diagnosed at just six weeks old.

"And then getting transfusions every three weeks," continued the former Presbyterian moderator.

"Then his bone marrow transplant on his eighth birthday and having to spend eight months in London.

"Then the anxiety of the complications for two years on steroids. And through it all he never complained."

The thanksgiving service also heard from medical staff who treated Josh for DBA, who described him as a "true inspiration and a joy to care for", adding medical staff have been left "devastated" at learning of his passing.

"We cannot even begin to imagine what it must be like for you all. We have very fond memories of Josh," they said.

"Josh's post-transplant period was not easy but his love of life and bravery ensured its success and what we learned from him enabled a far safer protocol for the patients of today.

"He was truly unique - young people like him make our professional life worthwhile. We hold him very dear, inspiring us in the care of others. Josh will forever live in our hearts."

Rev Henry revealed the former Wallace High School and Belfast Metropolitan College student had a keen interest in motors and clay shooting, along with being with friends.

"His family and friends will know his passions and interests; the joy he found in cars and how he finally got that (Volkswagen) Bora that he had always wanted," he continued.

"(Josh's) enthusiasm for shooting especially shotgun and clays which he was particularly good at... like any young man there is nothing more enjoyable than being with your mates and filling his week in their company and the throngs of kids at McDonald's car park."

Interment took place in the adjoining graveyard.

Josh's family had requested donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to DBA UK and social distancing guidelines to be observed at the service.