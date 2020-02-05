Caring GAA stalwart Adrian McCloskey touched many lives, mourners are told

Mourners at the funeral of GAA stalwart Adrian McCloskey yesterday heard how he "touched many lives in the love that he showed to others".

The 42-year-old Toome man and member of St Ergnats GAC in Moneyglass passed away following a workplace fall last Friday and was laid to rest yesterday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Cargin.

Fr Kevin McGuckien told those gathered of how the father-of-four had "a heart that was kind and caring and a heart that was always responding when anyone was in need".

He said: "Adrian had a strong work ethic which was motivated by his desire to provide for his children, who were his first priority. As many of his friends have said, Adrian would be the first there when a helping hand or when support was needed. He was the one person you knew you could rely on. Adrian's presence always lit up any place he went. That's a wonderful testimony to the character of the one we remember today."

Mr McCloskey was described in a funeral notice as the "father of Ella Jo, Naoise, Finn and Dara, loving son of Sean and Lizzie and dear brother of Brendan his twin, Phelim, Ciara, Seaneen, Mickie, Seon and Bradaigh".