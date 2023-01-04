Carjackers target BMW in NI after driver stopped to help ‘stranded’ woman

A man has had his car hijacked after pulling over to help a stranded motorist in Co Antrim.

It happened in the Quarterland Road area of Dundrod on Tuesday evening.

The BMW driver stopped to assist a woman who had her hazard lights on by the roadside shortly after 8pm.

However, when he got out of his car he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking his vehicle. It was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.