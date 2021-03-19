Carl Frampton and Frank Bruno salute 'inspirational' NI teen

Carl Frampton on The One Show last night

Boxing legends Frank Bruno and Carl Frampton have united to thank a big-hearted Newtownabbey teenager for helping his community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A regular segment on the BBC's One Show honouring members of the public for going the extra mile during the heath crisis was last night devoted to youth worker Craig Bowers.

The 18-year-old was nominated by Amy Stewart, lead youth worker at Monkstown Boxing Club, which was transformed into a kitchen and food delivery service to help people struggling in lockdown.

Amy said Craig was singled out for his tireless and selfless voluntary work, which has included delivering food parcels, dog walking, painting fences and being an "absolutely inspirational role model to younger people".

His proud mum, Michelle Hawthorne, added: "Craig helped people who were struggling, even if it was someone who couldn't get out and maybe needed a wee chat in the garden."

After launching his dog walking and garden maintenance service, Craig is now considering a career in youth work.

Among those praising his efforts alongside One Show hosts Alex Jones and Michael Ball was former boxing champion Frank Bruno, who pulled no punches with his message.

"I might be a champion, but you are the real champion. All the work you do for others is amazing," he said.

Also in Craig's corner was his personal hero and double world champion Carl Frampton.

"This is to thank you for all the amazing work you've being doing in the community," the Tigers Bay boxer told him.

"I appreciate it and I know the people you've been helping out in Monkstown and further afield really appreciate all the good work you do. You're a credit to yourself."

Former England and Liverpool soccer legend Michael Owen, Craig's childhood hero, also praised the teenager's "truly inspiring" work, as did actor and dog lover Martin Clunes, who gave his "superstar" dog walking skills the thumbs up.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who gained national attention for his activism in raising awareness about food poverty in the UK, previously highlighted the good work of Newtownabbey boxing club.

The organisation provided free breakfasts to local young people in need during the school holidays.