Carl Frampton is ‘looking to help people reach their dreams’

Boxing legend looking to give back to the community through a project

Retired: Carl Frampton wants to give back to the community. Credit: Liam McBurney

Boxing hero Carl Frampton is lining up a fresh fight — to help the needy.

He said he wants to give back to the community and is sizing up projects, because he himself was helped by an initiative run by the Mary Peters Trust.

Carl was talking with Olympic hero Dame Mary and BBC sport broadcaster Thomas Kane for Sport Inspires on the Best of Belfast podcast.

He told her: "That's exactly what I want to do, I want to give back and do some sort of community project, I still don't know what.

"Probably boxing will be involved, like your organisation, your charity helped me so much when I was a kid who just had a bit of potential really.

"And it helped me grow and succeed and I'd like to do something similar I suppose to what you've done and just give back to people, that's all.

"I'm trying to figure out what I'm going to do in the future, if I'm being honest.

"I'm just in the process of pulling it all together and what I don't want to do is just rush into anything too soon.

"I'm literally just retired so I'll take my time and it will work in the end I'm sure."

The Mary Peters Trust was established by the athlete more than 40 years ago because she wanted to establish a "meaningful commemoration" of her historic gold medal win at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

The charity helps young people, both disabled and able-bodied, achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions by supporting them financially and providing access to a team of experts.

Meanwhile Carl (34) said he has been able to enjoy his first summer since turning pro in 2009 now that he has retired and does not have to worry about training.

And as well as family holidays in Blackpool and Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, the former world champion revealed another title he is after — holiday home owner.

He said: "My mates have caravans and I love the north coast and I was thinking about it for a while.

"But I've done alright so I might even look at a wee apartment or something up there!

"But I love the north coast, it just brings me back to my childhood.

"That's where I went on my holidays."

The boxer also joked that since hanging up his gloves he has put on weight and "got softer".

He reckoned he lost his six-pack less than a week after his last fight a few months ago.

He added: "I don't think I'll ever get one back again!

"But it's been good to be at home and not have my life dictated by boxing and training and being away the time.

"Boxing just takes over your life and you can't go on holiday because you might have a fight coming up.

"And if you do go on holiday you can't eat properly or enjoy it properly because you've got a fight after it. It's just good to be able to do whatever I want now."