Carl Frampton knocked out by chat with wrestling star McIntyre

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton has said he was knocked out by a chat with wrestling star Drew McIntyre.

The Jackal joked that he would have a crack at WWE himself after interviewing the Scotsman for his new BBC Sounds series Carl Frampton – A Different League.

He said: "It was a great experience talking to Drew McIntyre and I got really into it, I really enjoyed our chat. I came away buzzing from it if I'm honest."

Carl asked Drew what qualities he would need to get him to the top in WWE if he was to follow in his footsteps.

Drew told him: "Passion and a work ethic for one, and clearly you have that with your background.

"Plus you have the background which gives you some legitimacy and I can already see situations where you've got a deadly punch and people are trying to avoid getting punched in the face by you, so you've already got a head start over everybody else just by your background.

"Size-wise, it's not as important these days... we've got all sorts of shapes and sizes now."

Drew asked two-weight world champ Carl how agile he was and he told ​him he could "do a backflip into the pool".

The wrestler replied: "If you work on it a bit, I reckon you could hit a backflip, so you could add aerial ability along with your striking ability and we're starting to complete the package here.

"But the big thing is above all else, once you've got the in-ring game, you need that character - that's what's going to get you popular in WWE."

And Carl reckoned he might have that in his locker - but said it would be no more Mr Nice Guy if he did.

He said: "It seems very important character and charisma. I was always kind of known as, I suppose, a nice guy in boxing.

"I think people would say that about me, I was always a bit of a joker and laughing with people and I never got really too serious in terms of face-offs and stuff, I just used to laugh it off.

"So I think if I was going to be a wrestler, I would like to have the bad guy image.

"The more I'm talking to you here, I'm looking for a slot on this undercard when you come to the UK."

Carl's chat is the first in his new BBC series and will be followed up with him talking to Belfast MMA fighter Leah McCourt, snooker ace John Higgins and Leeds United and Northern Ireland footballer Stuart Dallas.

But he admitted he was self-conscious when he was on Zoom with WWE star Drew because he "looked like a big unit".

He added: "When I sit down, first of all my zip keeps popping open and it has popped open again and my belly kind of hangs over my jeans now.

"But that was out of shot and my arms look OK, so maybe he thought I was still half decent shape."

Elsewhere, the two had lots in common, such as having accents that not everyone can get to grips with.

Carl said: "It was a little bit different for me, you're on the big screen constantly and having to talk and having to be vocal.

"I feel like my accent's probably tamed a little bit over the years as well.

"The first part of my career, I was in London and nobody knew what I was saying, a broad North Belfast accent, and it was so frustrating trying to buy a bottle of water in a shop."

And they also agreed that the sacrifices to make it to the top on sport is tough on family life, with Carl paying tribute to his wife, Christine.

He said: "This is something that I think is kind of overlooked at times in sportspeople and people doing well in sport and my wife has been a massive influence and a massive support and rock for me as well in doing what I do in my career.”

The first episode of Carl Frampton – A Different League is available on BBC Sounds from Tuesday, November 16.