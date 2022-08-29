Carl Frampton praises Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle for first time in three years

The sun shone down on the streets of north Antrim as thousands flocked to Ballycastle for the grand return of the Ould Lammas Fair this week.

Usually taking place annually on the final Monday and Tuesday of August, this year the event spanned four days, taking in the weekend from August 27 to 30.

Dating back almost 400 years to the 17th century, the Ould Lammas Fair is thought to be the oldest fair across the island of Ireland and has been famed for its “unbroken history”.

The fair had been held without interruption for nearly four centuries until recent times, when its last two editions (2020 and 2021) were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

People from across Northern Ireland and beyond spent their bank holiday Monday enjoying this year’s celebrations, including Belfast boxing superstar Carl Frampton and his family.

“This is my first time at the fair and it’s really good. To be honest, I’ve never really been in Ballycastle much until this summer,” the former two-weight world champion told this newspaper.

“I’ve been here [Ballycastle] about four times now in the last four weeks.”

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pacemaker

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend to sample the unique festival atmosphere of this year's Ould Lammas Fair. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Ould Lammas Fair has made a welcome return to Ballycastle. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Ould Lammas Fair has made a welcome return to Ballycastle. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

General view of the horse trading in Ballycastle. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Although he said he’s “wrecked” his feet during a charity football match at the weekend and won’t be getting on too many amusements himself, he added that “the kids are looking forward to the fun fair”.

Carl Frampton and his son Rossa enjoy Monday's Ould Lammas Fair. Pic: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

The name Lammas originated from the pagan ‘Feast of Lughnasadh’ or Lugh (Lu) and comes from one of the legends of Ireland.

According to mediaeval folklore, Lugh was a Sun God who had a mortal foster mother called Tailtiu, who in turn was a queen or princess in the firbolgs, which translates to ‘Men of Bags’ — the fourth group of people to settle in Ireland.

In Irish mythology, the Lughnasadh festival is said to have begun by Lugh, as a funeral feast and athletic competition in honour of Tailtiu. She was said to have died of exhaustion after clearing the plains of the island for agriculture.

Later, the word Lammas came to be interpreted as ‘loaf mass’, which traditionally marks the end of the summer and the start of the harvest season.

However, not everyone is so familiar with the old tales, as Lauren Wishart (25), from Belfast, assumed the festival would be more or less dedicated entirely to llamas.

“This is my first time here and I thought it was going to be a full-on llama fair, with llamas everywhere,” she said.

While the fair is not actually known for llamas (which are domesticated South American animals), it is renowned for dulse and yellowman — dried seaweed and honeycomb.

Brian and Kris, who work for Aunt Sandra’s Candy Factory, had been at their stall from 5am getting ready to serve hundreds of customers the unlikely savoury and sweet combination.

“Yellowman is what the fair is famous for and ours is all homemade in Aunt Sandra’s in east Belfast,” said Brian.

Brian and Chris from Aunt Sandras Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

“People come here from everywhere. I’ve worked with all sorts of traders and in different markets, and the Ould Lammas Fair is the best one,” he added.

“Look at the crowds, it’s amazing. I’ve met people here from Scotland that I met here four years ago and they’ve come over to me; they recognised my voice.”

In years gone by, big blocks of yellowman honeycomb had been smashed up with a hammer there and then and sold in uneven shards. Now, however, everything must be pre-packaged, but Brian said that hasn’t affected its popularity.

“It’s so famous because of that song, ‘The Oul’ Lammas Fair, boys, were you ever there?’

The tune, which everyone in Ballycastle seems to know at least a few lines of, was written by local man John McAuley around a century ago.

As it goes: “Did you treat your Mary Ann to some dulse and yellowman at the Oul’ Lammas Fair in Ballycastle O?”

One person who isn’t a fan of dulse — but definitely has a sweet tooth for the yellowman — is Donegal native Joe Ó’Ceallaigh and his four-year-old son, Peadar (although Peadar stressed that he is in fact four and a half).

“I used to always come up as a wee fella, and this is Peadar’s first time up. It’s great that it’s back, to get the yellowman and all the rest. I’m not a big fan of the dulse, though, it’s a wee bit too healthy for my liking. Seeing the ponies, the amusements and all the food, it’s great.”

Joe and Peadar O'Ceallaigh (Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

While stalls and entertainment packed the town and seafront as far as the eye could see, there was plenty more to enjoy over the four-day proceedings, including horse races on the beach and an outdoor concert and fireworks display on Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, kids’ activities included exciting circus skills or drumming workshops, plus the many amusement rides or spending time with animals at the petting farm.

The Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market at the seafront further combines local produce and handmade arts and crafts.

The mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The absence of the Ould Lammas Fair has been felt by many and I am very pleased to see its return. Regarded as Ireland’s oldest fair, this event has been a feature of Ballycastle for centuries. It is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the summer season for so many people who come from near and far to be a part of it.”