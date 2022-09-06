Carl Frampton’s baby joy as boxer shares video of gender reveal

Boxing hero Carl Frampton has announced he and his wife Christine are expecting a baby girl.

Posting on social media, the former two-weight world champion shared a video of his two children popping batons filled with pink confetti, indicating he and his wife are having a girl.

The Tiger’s Bay sportsman already has two children, a son Rossa and daughter Carla, with his wife Christine Frampton who he married in October 2013.

Last year the 35-year-old opened up about missing much of his children’s early childhood due to his boxing commitments and praised wife Christine for the support she gave him throughout his boxing career.

Speaking in Dubai in April 2021 following his defeat to Jamel Herring, he said: "There's been times when my wife has been raising our kids on her own because I've been away so long.”