Carnlough man who rammed police car admits to dangerous driving

At Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers applied to “leave on the books” charges that John McAuley (41) attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer with intent by deliberately driving at him and that he failed to provide a specimen of breath on November 9, last year.

At an earlier hearing, McAuley, from Drumalla Park in Carnlough, had admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving dangerously while unfit on the same date.

According to a police report at the time, a car was driven at a constable who was on foot in Carnlough just before 2am on Tuesday, November 9, when officers were dealing with an unrelated matter at Bridge Street.

The BMW, "then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in".

PSNI Inspector Bryan said: “The officer on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm and has been left shaken.

“Four officers within the two vehicles also sustained minor injuries, and significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

“This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe.”

In court on Thursday, McAuley was freed on continuing bail and ordered to come back to court for sentencing on July 7.