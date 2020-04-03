Carol Bareham, who turned cancer diagnosis into a chance to help others, dies at 47

Carol Bareham with her husband Neil and children Thea and Elliot

A Larne women who fought tirelessly to raise awareness of ovarian cancer has passed away from the condition.

Tributes have been paid to Carol Bareham (47), who died on Wednesday.

Mrs Bareham was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015 and underwent radical treatment, including chemotherapy and surgery to remove her womb and ovaries.

Despite this she was given the devastating news that the cancer had spread and was incurable.

Mrs Bareham's strength and resilience took her down the campaign trail to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, a condition with few symptoms but which 200 women in Northern Ireland will be diagnosed with every year.

Among those who offered sympathy to Mrs Bareham's husband Neil and children Thea and Elliot was Larne High School, where she had been a science technician.

A spokesman for the school said all staff and pupils learned of the passing of their colleague with great sadness.

Describing Mrs Bareham as "highly valued", he added: "Carol's passing leaves Larne High School all the poorer, and yet many of us have been able to draw encouragement from Carol's example to squeeze every last drop out of life despite the adversity she faced.

"Since her diagnosis in October 2015 Carol has spent the last four-and-a-half years working tirelessly to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and the early warning signs, so that other women could reach a diagnosis earlier and receive treatment sooner.

"It could only be the Carol Bareham that we all knew in Larne High School that could turn the diagnosis of cancer into an opportunity to help others.

"Carol's tireless work promoting awareness about her illness will give hope to many other women in the future."

In its tribute the school said it would respect Mrs Bareham's wishes and "vociferously banned any reference to 'inspiration', 'battles' or 'bravery'".

Instead they relayed her campaign call and highlighted the signs of ovarian cancer, urging any woman who experiences them to seek urgent medical attention, and asking for donations to the three charities closest to Mrs Bareham's heart - Target Ovarian Cancer, the Northern Ireland Hospice and Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Signs of ovarian cancer are: bloating in the stomach, a feeling of always being full up, urinating more frequently and urgently, changes in bowel habits, and aches and pains in the pelvic area.

Funeral arrangements for Mrs Bareham have not been announced.