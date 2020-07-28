Carrick families' horror after man is shot in the leg outside their homes

Police at the scene of a shooting in Carrickfergus on Sunday evening

Parents in Carrickfergus have spoken of their shock after a man was shot outside their homes.

The incident happened around 10pm on Sunday in Cypress Place beside houses and a space of open ground normally used for Eleventh night bonfires.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police officers remained at the scene yesterday afternoon where a pool of blood was still visible on the tarmac.

Teenagers in the area watched until a street sweeper machine arrived to clear the ground around 3.30pm.

One mother with two young children told the Belfast Telegraph she felt sickened the attack happened as she was putting her children to bed.

"It's crazy. I've got two kids inside so it's scary that it happened literally 20ft from where they sleep," she said.

"It's made me very anxious. I've not gone out the back of the house today because I just don't want to see what's out there.

"I don't know who it was, I wouldn't like to think it happened to anyone I knew or why.

"It's horrible, it's just such an uneasy feeling for that to happen right outside your door."

She said the area was normally quiet and safe, with the only extra noise occurring around bonfire season each year.

"I think everyone is just shocked. There's loads of kids living round here in nearly every house.

"It's more scary for them, I don't want them to grow up around things like that, I'm sure nobody does. It's just a horrible feeling to not know what's happening right outside your door."

Another mother with one young child said she only became aware when police arrived on Sunday evening.

"We heard the police helicopter and when we looked outside there was a police van and they were out with their torches and you could tell they were looking for someone."

She added: "It was only this morning that we realised just how serious it was. It's just crazy to have that happen so close to home.

"I've only lived in Carrick a couple of years and I've never seen anything like this. Everyone last night was just gathering on the street, we were wondering if someone had gone missing.

"It is quite scary, my child doesn't go out at night anyway but I'm sure it is quite scary for other families."

Alliance councillor Noel Williams said: "I'm sure people will be shocked and horrified that such a thing can happen in our area. It could have been much worse but now someone is injured and it's just very sad we can't get beyond this type of behaviour in the area.

"I don't know what the rationale for this attack is but no doubt it's very distressing for the individual involved."

Inspector Beverlie Reid said: "I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2045, July 26.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."