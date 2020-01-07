Carrick murder victim Glen Quinn had 'no known enemies,' say police

Police have said Carrick murder victim Glen Quinn had "no known enemies".

The 47-year-old was found dead in his flat in the Woodburn area of Ashleigh Park on Saturday by police. He was beaten to death with iron bars and baseball bats.

Police said a friend reported a concern for his safety which led to the discovery.

Mr Quinn was described as a "kind-hearted person".

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “We now know he was the victim of an attack, sustaining blunt force trauma that I believe resulted in his death.

"Glen was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm.

"We know that Glen was assaulted on December 29 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by the incident and we are working to establish if there is any link between that assault and Glen’s subsequent murder."

It is thought UDA members were involved in the killing following a row with the victim.

In 2017 the terror group's South East Antrim faction gunned down former members Geordie Gilmore and Colin Horner during an internal feud, while there was a paramilitary link to a serious assault on a doorman at Carrickfergus’s Royal Oak bar — the same pub where Mr Quinn worked in his early 20s.

Police have said Mr Quinn could have been killed by loyalist paramilitaries.

Detective Superintendent Murphy added: "We are aware rumours are circulating regarding the involvement of the South East Antrim UDA in the killing. In this type of investigation, rumour and speculation are unhelpful.

"They have the possibility to raise tensions and put others at risk. We want to carry out a sound investigation, not confused by rumour or gossip, and I would encourage people to speak to us directly and tell us what they know so we can establish what the facts are."

He said police were keen to speak to anyone who has been in contact with Mr Quinn since Christmas Day and if he relayed any concerns, anyone who might be able to shed light on the motive for Glen’s murder or those responsible for it.

They also want to hear from anyone who was in Ashleigh Park on Friday January 3, from midday until 10pm.

"I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw anything or captured any footage on dash cam or mobile phone," he added.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault on Glen on December 29. In the coming days we will be working closely with local Neighbourhood officers to provide reassurance to the local community and to enable those who wish to speak to police to do so."

Three people - two men and a woman - were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released pending further investigation.

Police can be contacted on 101.