Carrickfergus couple launch interactive memorial plaques to remember lost loved ones

A Co Antrim couple have created QR-coded memorial plaques to help celebrate the lives of our lost loved ones.

The plaques, made from recycled copper plates, have a code that can be scanned to link to photographs, videos and even writing.

Stuart Penrose, a roofing contractor, set up www.about-them.com with his wife Diane, a former florist.

“Our plaques aren’t really commemorative, they are a celebration of the life that was lived, which can be shared for generations to come,” said Stuart, who believes the concept is unique, certainly at scale and in the UK.

He added: "As generations pass on, that message of personality and character becomes diluted and then lost. A headstone or plaque gives a name, birth date and a passing date, but can’t reflect the life that was lived.

"We wanted to offer an alternative and something new – a modern way to celebrate the life and bring that character to future generations in a sustainable way."

The idea came to the Carrickfergus couple during the pandemic as they heard the stories behind the daily death tolls. They also noticed how so many people became more aware of QR codes and that many had to attend funerals remotely.

Stuart and Diane are calling the links ‘forever profiles’. It will be up to an individual and family members as part of the end-of-life process, or close relatives in the case of sudden death, to decide what is included on the site.

On whether some might be uncomfortable with everyone accessing the material by simply scanning a QR code, Stuart said: “The family would be responsible for what information is put out there.”

He said that younger people are primarily the target – those who are much more used to having information publicly available.

The plates, made from copper cast off from his roof restoration company, can be placed anywhere – on a seat or a tree, and not just in a graveyard or where ashes of those cremated are kept.

Recycling the copper to make the plaques was aimed at keeping the cost down as much as possible and because it’s environmentally friendly, Stuart said.

One of the reasons he and Diane came up with the idea was because she wanted to move away from the flower business, largely due to environmental concerns.

Most of the flowers for sale in the UK are imported from Holland, where they are grown at an industrial scale or brought in from countries like Kenya. For example, 10,000 rose stems intensively grown produces 35,000kg CO2, said Stuart.

Stuart believes this idea will also help to counter the problem of spacing at grave and memorial sites.

The couple also plan to launch an About-Them site for pets this summer, where owners can place the plaque in their homes.

They are also looking to the future, with virtual reality technology to be used more widely and made more affordable.

“People in the not-too-distant future will be able to virtually attend events of the past, the wedding of a grandparent who has died, for example,” Stuart said.