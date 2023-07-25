Carrickfergus fire fighters to run 10k in full uniform for local boy Ollie Willis

Four Co Antrim fire fighters will be taking on the challenge of running 10 kilometres this summer, while wearing their full bunker gear.

The men and women from Carrickfergus Fire Station are partaking in Seapark Athletic Club’s ‘Storming the Castle’ 10k road race to raise money for a local boy suffering from cancer, and will be joining hundreds of other runners in doing so on Sunday, August 20.

“Being a fire fighter is about more than just putting out fires and saving people, it’s about giving back to the local community and being a champion for good causes,” said fire fighter Cheryl Brownlee.

“We were really touched to hear local boy Ollie Willis’ story and about the social media campaign #OlliesArmy.

"He is suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, and we were moved to do something different to raise awareness of this disease and help raise vital funds to support Ollie and his family while he goes through this intensive treatment.”

Cheryl’s colleague, Jeanna Robb added: “While we have been involved in many fundraising initiatives, we have never tried anything like this before and plan to run in our full fire kit which will be a big challenge.

"We will all display a distinct 999 Race Number so we really hope people will come out on the day to give us a cheer as we make our way round the course. If anyone wishes to donate visit our just giving page at https://gofund.me/d6b80489.”

Ollie Willis

Starting at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre, the STC10K route encompasses the picturesque promenade along the Marine Highway and waterfront areas, overlooking the world class marina and views of Belfast Lough before finishing at the impressive 12th Century Norman Castle near Carrickfergus town centre.

Andy Smyth, race director from Seapark AC said the determined fire fighters will join over 800 runners runners of all abilities in the event, from serious club runners to “enthusiastic individuals gearing up to run this fast, flat 10K course”.

“We know many of them will be running for good causes including representatives from our local charities Carrick Connect and CHILL (Carrick Hub Improving Lives Locally).

"We are delighted they have chosen STC10K and wish them all and indeed everyone running for good causes all the very best in their fundraising efforts.

“This event has become a real community effort and we are very grateful to all the individuals, businesses and organisations that are getting behind Seapark AC to make this a fantastic day out for all.”

Runners can still register to take part in the event at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/StormingtheCastle10K2023