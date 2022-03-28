Carrickfergus murder probe: Woman’s horror at reservoir body find

Two men arrested following dog walker’s gruesome discovery in Carrickfergus

A woman walking her dog has been left deeply shocked after finding the body of a murder victim partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus.

The body of the man, believed to have been gruesomely killed with a knife or sharp object, was found at around 8.45am on Monday morning.

It is believed he was moved to the dam after being attacked at a property in Rathcoole.

The victim, who has not yet been officially named, was found by a woman walking her dog at the popular beauty spot.

Earlier in the day police had stopped a car at Clonmore Green in Rathcoole after officers had received a report of suspicious activity shortly after 6am.

Read more Two arrested and murder investigation launched after man’s death in Newtownabbey

It is believed a member of the public observed unusual activity and reported the car to the PSNI.

Officers in the Rathcoole area. Credit: Peter Morrison

At around 7am officers stopped the car and a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said the primary incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on Derrycoole Way.

The man was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

The vehicle has been seized for examination. While no details of the man’s injuries have been made public it is understood that he had received catastrophic injuries, possibly caused by a knife or sharp object.

The victim was living in the Rathcoole area in Newtownabbey and was well known in the area.

There was a heavy police presence in both Carrickfergus and Rathcoole on Monday afternoon.

Forensic officers were present at a scene close to a lake in the New Line area of Carrickfergus and a portion of the road remained closed off.

Men in white forensic suits were seen carefully searching the area — primarily focused at the edge of the North Woodburn Reservoir, which is around 15 minutes’ drive away from where the initial attack is thought to have taken place

The area has been closed to the public as police investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: "Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants, a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old on suspicion of murder.

"I can confirm that the body of a male has been discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am this morning.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating his death as murder at this time.”

Alliance MLA John Blair said: "The reports relating to this incident are disturbing if true and my thoughts go to those affected.

"I urge anyone with information to contact police with it immediately."

DUP councillor Phillip Brett said there was shock in the community at what appeared to be a vicious attack.

“The local community is very shocked and upset at the reports, my thoughts are with all those impacted by this awful incident.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the police.”

Marc Collins, a DUP councillor, said: “My thoughts are of course with the family and friends of the victim, as well as the lady who discovered the body this morning, which must have been a horrific experience for her.”

John Stewart, who is the UUP candidate for the area who lives close to the reservoir in Carrickfergus said: “This is truly shocking news. Woodburn dams are known for their fishing and mountain bikes trails, not as being a crime scene and the subject of a murder investigation.

“My thoughts are with the family of the victim and also with the lady who discovered the body.

“It is somewhat reassuring that arrests have already been made. However If anyone saw suspicious activity around the North Woodburn reservoir this weekend, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 244.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of Monday morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information on the matter to come forward.

They can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of March 28, 2022, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.