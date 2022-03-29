Carrickfergus reservoir murder victim named

Mr Reynolds was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.

A murder victim whose body was found partially concealed in a reservoir in Carrickfergus has been named locally as Roy ‘Fobby’ Reynolds.

From Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered by a dog walker at the New Woodbourne dam in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

Two men remain in custody being questioned in connection with the murder.

The pair were arrested after a member of the public observed unusual activity at around 6am on Monday, and reported the occupants of a car acting suspiciously to the PSNI.

An alert was put out and police stopped the car at Clonmore Green in Rathcoole at around 7am.

A 68-year-old and a 32-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. The suspects can be held for 48 hours before detectives must either charge them or apply for an extension to hold them for a further 24 hours.

It is thought he was moved to the dam after being attacked at a property in Rathcoole.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said the primary incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on Derrycoole Way.

The man was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

The vehicle has been seized for examination and was said to have contained forensic links to the victim.

The victim as well known in the Rathcoole area.

Known as ‘Fobby’, locals say he was a “bit of a character” whose main interest was supporting Rangers Football Club.

There has been a heavy police presence in both Carrickfergus and Rathcoole since the murder.

Forensic officers in white forensic suits were seen carefully searching the area — primarily focused at the edge of the North Woodburn Reservoir, which is around 15 minutes’ drive away from where the initial attack is thought to have taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, but I am treating his death as murder at this time.”

There is no suspected paramilitary involvement in the murder.

A further police update is expected later on Tuesday.

John Stewart, who is the UUP candidate for the area who lives close to the reservoir in Carrickfergus, said it was “shocking news” and urged people to come forward with information.

He added: “Woodburn dams are known for their fishing and mountain bikes trails, not as being a crime scene and the subject of a murder investigation.

“It is somewhat reassuring that arrests have already been made. However If anyone saw suspicious activity around the North Woodburn reservoir this weekend, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 244.”