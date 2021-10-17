Carrickfergus security alert: ‘Nothing untoward,’ say police

Police have said there was “nothing untoward” behind a security alert in Carrickfergus.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Hawthorn Avenue area as police attended the incident on Sunday evening at around 8pm.

On Monday just before noon, it was confirmed the alert had ended.

Inspector Michelle Adams said: “Residents have now returned to their homes, and I am keen to thank those who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”