Carrowdore Santa awaits word from elf and safety at Stormont

Co Down man hoping for Stormont go-ahead to play his usual festive role

Parked up: Brian Dickson is currently grounded from usual job as Santa Claus

By the start of December Santa should have finished the final polish of his sleigh, donned the red suit and hat and been off around north Down to herald the start of Christmas.

But one Santa is holed up in his house in Carrowdore, waiting for the signal to start this year's operations.

Christmas has stalled for Brian Dickson, who for 25 years has been the Santa in residence around the area, always invited to parties and dishing out gifts in his grotto at Bloomfield Shopping Centre.

It is the smiles on children's faces that he is missing the most this year.

"I feel redundant," said Brian, who is always accompanied by Mrs Claus (Jacqueline) for the sleigh ride.

The double act give up their holidays from their normal working lives every year to make the festive period extra special for kids of all ages.

"I just don't know whether Santa will happen at all this year. I'm sitting here ready, with time booked off work that I now have to take, but I'm all dressed up with nowhere to go," he said.

In 2019, frustrated by his inability to talk to deaf children, Brian spent his spare time learning Sign Language. This year he learned Makaton, another means of communication using symbols, signs and speech. It is all to make sure every child gets to tell their Christmas wishes to Santa.

A lot of his year was also devoted to growing his beard.

"It's been a bit rubbish, to be honest. Santa's on hold for me, and I'm not sure when I'll be able to get up and running," he said.

"It's frustrating. I'm trying to think of ways of at least doing something, but for so many kids a visit to see Santa is magical. It's never quite the same if you do it online or through Zoom.

"Parents love the memories of their kids meeting Santa for the first time. Things like that are going to have to wait, if they happen at all this year."

For Brian, though, there is one special group of children he says will miss their visit to Santa more than most.

"My granddaughter is autistic and every year I make a real effort to reach out to children with autism," he explained.

"They thrive on the interaction. I completely understand the safety issues over Covid, it's just so sad that these children, who need structure and routine, are missing out.

"It's the same situation for the elderly.

"Every year I would be booked to visit nursing and care homes. It brings a bit of fun. It's all been cancelled. Santa isn't needed for now."

But he hasn't given up hope that Christmas is just around the corner.

"I'm just waiting for the signal to get back on the sleigh," he said.

"It's the same as businesses out there, I have to abide by the rules. I don't do this as a business, though. It's just seeing the joy we can put on faces that matters to me and Jacqueline.

"We'd love some indication that Santa hasn't been cancelled completely, but there's no clear message on what will or won't be possible.

"Some have suggested garden visits, but even that would be a problem. If kids see Santa, there's no way I'd be able to stop them gathering around.

"Even a socially distanced Santa in his grotto wouldn't really work. The magic is in whispering in Santa's ear.

"I'm just waiting for Stormont to dispatch the elves with the message that Santa can get to work."