Carryduff fire victim David Marshall remembered as ‘true gentleman’ and ‘wonderful’ dog trainer

Police and the fire service at the scene of a blaze on the Manse Road in Carryduff on Tuesday (Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Tributes have been paid to “wonderful” dog trainer David Marshall following his tragic death in a house fire on the outskirts of south Belfast.

The victim from Carryduff has been remembered as “a true gentleman" who “always had a kind word to say”.

He was a popular figure in Northern Ireland dog training community, with one friend saying "if any human gets over the rainbow bridge, David will be there".

A fire broke out at the property on the Manse Road on Tuesday morning, when four fire appliances attended the scene.

It was later confirmed that Mr Marshall had died and it is believed a pet dog that belonged to him also perished in the blaze.

Glandore Dog Training Club of Ulster reflected on the tragic death its long-serving member “with a heavy heart”.

A Facebook post said: "David was one of the longest serving members of Glandore Dog Training Club of Ulster. First becoming a member in the 1970’s.

"His first dogs were German Shepherds that he worked in obedience.

"However, his main love and the dogs he will be remembered most for, were black poodles (they had to be black that was the only colour for a poodle, to quote David).

"He had a unique relationship with his dogs and love is definitely not too stronger word for the way he felt about them.

"They were his constant companions and went everywhere with him.

"David and his dogs were known to everyone in the NI canine world during the many years he was involved."

The club said Mr Marshall competed at several levels including obedience and agility.

A spokesperson added: "He was a senior trainer at Glandore for many years, training good citizens, competition obedience and agility.

"It is difficult to say which he most enjoyed, as any time he was able to spend times concentrating on his beloved poodles his joy was obvious.

"He was chair of Glandore for years and for a long time would be instructing or in a Glandore class, two and often three times a week.

"His character and attitude to dogs, his own and other peoples, affected everyone who met him.

"If any human gets over the Rainbow Bridge, David will be there."

Paying their respects, other friends described Mr Marshall as “a wonderful man who just adored his dogs and indeed was always willing to lend a helping hand”.

While another said he was “such a lovely friendly face to greet us and make us feel so welcome” and a man who “loved his dogs and the dog sports”.