Carryduff house fire claims the life of man inside

Police and the fire service at the scene of a blaze on the Manse Road in Carryduff on Tuesday (Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

A fire at a house close to Carryduff has claimed the life of a man, the PSNI has confirmed.

The man has been named locally in the area as David Marshall.

The blaze broke out at the property on the Manse Road earlier on Tuesday morning, as fire crews and other emergency service personnel attended the scene.

Four appliances attended the fire but it has now been confirmed the man has died.

The man was understood to be well-known in the local area and it is thought a pet dog that belonged to him also perished in the fire.

SDLP south Belfast candidate Elsie Trainor offered her condolences to the man’s family.

"It’s always very difficult to lose a loved one but I can only imagine what they are going through given these very difficult circumstances. This is a tight-knit area and this death will also be a shock to the local community in Carryduff,” she said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the work of the fire service who responded to this incident. They put themselves in harm's way to help others and our community would be lost without them. I’d urge anyone who has any information about this fire to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire on Manse Road, Carryduff.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used 3 jets to extinguish the fire. Tragically, a man was discovered in the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was under control by 2.10pm and the cause remains under investigation.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Bell said: “At approximately 10.20am, police received a report that a fire had started at the property. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Tragically one person has been found deceased at the property.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 397 12/04/22.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”