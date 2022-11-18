Cars could be banned from Botanic Avenue as community groups consult on regeneration

Pedestrianising Botanic Avenue is among the plans being considered

Community groups in south Belfast are to be consulted over plans to make Botanic Avenue more “family friendly” as part of a major regeneration project.

One option on the table is to ban vehicles from the popular thoroughfare.

Four groups from Donegall Pass, Sandy Row, Donegall Road and the Holyland area are currently working on a consultation designed to revamp the area ahead of the Open Botanic Festival on Sunday.

The festival will run from 12pm to 3pm and will see the busy area closed temporarily to cars, with a temporary cycle lane installed as the community hosts a “range of fun events”.

It will feature kiosks from local artists and craftspeople, co-designed by Queen’s University Belfast architecture students, alongside music, food and health stalls.

The regeneration plans, which are being discussed in conjunction with Belfast City Council as part of its Bolder Vision Strategy, include a potential redevelopment of Shaftesbury Square and possibly pedestrianising Botanic Avenue.

“We want people from this area to have a say in shaping the future of this part of the city,” said Briege Arthurs, chief executive officer of Forward South Partnership, which carried out the research into the area and recently published its Open Botanic report.

“Often as areas are redeveloped, local voices are not considered. There has been significant discussion around making Shaftesbury Square more accessible, safe and friendly and it’s important that people are heard.”

Dr Agustina Martire from Queen’s University Belfast said the “event could be a catalyst for shaping the future of Botanic Avenue”.

“It’s been eye-opening and amazing to work with the community groups,” she said.

“So much is going on in this vibrant space but there’s a perception by local people that they don’t have the power to have a say in their own area. This project is giving them a voice in their future.

“One of the main issues highlighted is a lack of space for people to walk or cycle. Parked cars and heavy traffic leave very little room for people to navigate Botanic Avenue on foot or bike.

“It’s particularly difficult for people with young children, prams or in wheelchairs. Other cities in Europe have begun to pedestrianise busy streets. It’s good for business and it’s good for people.”

Jamie-Lee Peden, a parent support worker from Belfast South Community Resource in Sandy Row, said it means an “awful lot for the people in the area to have their say”.

“Many people worry about the traffic, as well as the anti-social behaviour, and will avoid Botanic Avenue because of this,” she added.

Botanic SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said he has been “advocating for initiatives” like the event for some time.

“Hopefully we’ll see more and more community-driven projects like this springing up,” he said.

“I would encourage everybody to come down to Botanic Avenue on Sunday and enjoy the music, games and kids’ activities, and also call into the great cafés, restaurants and shops that the area has to offer.”