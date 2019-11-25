Cars damaged during match between Belfast Celtic and Newington

A number of cars have been damaged outside Seaview football stadium in north Belfast.

It happened as supporters attended the semi-final of the Steel & Sons Cup on Monday night, which was taking place between Belfast Celtic and Newington Football Club.

It's thought at least three cars had windows and windscreens smashed during the match.

The incident was condemned by social media users.

One man said: "Disgraceful to hear people have had car windows smashed outside Seaview tonight, this country will never move forward..."

Another said: "First time any cars have been attacked on the shore road when any game has been held at Seaview."

Newington defeated Belfast Celtic on penalties in the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.