Cars set alight during overnight arson attacks in Newtownards

It is understood the attacks are linked to the ongoing feud in the area.

It is understood the attacks are linked to the ongoing feud in the area

A number of cars have been damaged in overnight arson attacks in Co Down.

Police are appealing for information following the reports of arson in Newtownards last night, Tuesday August 22.

It is understood the attacks are linked to the ongoing feud in the area.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Shortly before 11:15pm, it was reported that flammable liquid was poured over the front passenger side of a silver Peugeot 107 car parked in the Spelga Place area and was set alight. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“Shortly before 11:20pm, police received a report that a red BMW Sport car parked in the Whinpark Road area was set alight and received extensive damage.

"A white Renault Megane that was also parked close to the vehicle received extensive scorch damage during the incident. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between both of these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to both incidents or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2155 22/08/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”