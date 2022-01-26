Cars, watches and counterfeit vodka seized in organised crime probe

Police have seized nine vehicles, high value watches and more than 200 bottles of counterfeit vodka in Kilkeel and Newry as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday by officers from the Organised Crime Branch of the PSNI.

The vehicles, which are worth approximately £155,000, were seized along with 234 bottles of vodka as part of a nationwide investigation by the National Crime Agency.

A police spokesperson said these investigations into organised crime groups remain "a priority" for the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit.

"They have no place in our society; all they are interested in is the exploitation of others, making vast sums of money out of the abject misery and devastation caused to people’s lives," they said.

"We would appeal to anyone who has any information about criminality to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."