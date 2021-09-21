Carson in colour: Snapshot of Northern Ireland history brought to life in new book

Many Ulster images in second book of reworked photos from past

William Thomson Kelvin (1824–1907), mathematical physicist and engineer, was born on 26 June 1824 at College Square East, Belfast. Among many significant achievements in thermodynamics and telegraphy, Kelvin determined the correct value of absolute zero, and absolute temperatures are stated in units of kelvin in his honour. Pictured here in 1902.

May 1954, Loughrea, Co. Galway; Members of the Sheridan and O’Brien families from the Irish Travelling community. Sublich is the Cant (a language spoken by the Travelling community) term for boys; Photographer: Elinor Wiltshire; Source: National Library of Ireland

Collecting seaweed in the Glens of Antrim some time between 1900 and 1920.

From 1908, a drawing office in the draughting department of Harland & Wolff, where the Olympic, Titanic and Britannic liners were designed and built during the 1909 to 1914 time period.

A best-selling chronicle of colourised historical images is back for its second instalment thanks to two Irish academics whose aim for the new book is to help “represent what life was like in every region”.

Some of the 150 images are based around Belfast, with others covering Co Antrim and further afield.

Old Ireland In Colour 2 provides the perfect snapshot of life in the 19th and 20th centuries and is divided into six sections under the broad headings of Politics And Revolution; Children And School; Working Life; Sport And Leisure; Ireland And The World, and Urban And Rural Scenes.

Professor John Breslin of NUI Galway has co-written it along with fellow lecturer Sara-Anne Buckley.

Prof Breslin has taught engineering, computer science and entrepreneurship over the past 20 years and said the idea for the award-winning first book came from his research into artificial intelligence and a programme called ‘DeOldify’.

“In this programme you feed it black and white and colour images and it learns to map the colours associated with different shades and textures,” he explained.

“It is the perfect combination of humans and machines working together, where you have to sometimes physically colourise it yourself, but the machine helps to learn the colours very quickly.”

He said that when he began researching the first book and started the Old Ireland In Colour Instagram page two years ago — an account that now boasts over 46,000 followers — he had only accessed images local to Galway.

“Since its growth in popularity I have been able to find photographs of life in Ireland through the likes of the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland and the National Museum of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“There were international collections everywhere from Australia and Poland to the US and France, there were images of life in Ireland all over and it was so fascinating to discover.

“This new book will feature all different regions and counties on the island of Ireland, so there is a lot more balance in terms of location within this next instalment.”

Prof Breslin said that after the publication of the first book he was contacted by a hospital in Dublin, which told him the photographs helped a great deal with reminiscing therapy.

“Hearing these stories was really heartening and opened my eyes to the possibility that simply adding colour to these images has such a vast effect beyond just a collection of nice photographs,” he said.

“It worked well especially in lockdown because we were stuck where we were and couldn’t see these places, so we were transported through space and time, to another place and another time.

“There’s a hidden story behind so many photographs.”

Old Ireland In Colour 2 is published by Merrion Press.