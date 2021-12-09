Case of ex-British soldier Dennis Hutchings formally comes to an end

The legacy shooting case of former British soldier Dennis Hutchings who died of Covid during his trial formally came to an end this on Thursday with the ordering of his file "closed" and his trial "ended".

Trial judge Mr Justice O'Hara said said "the effect of this is that Mr Hutchings is not acquitted nor is he obviously convicted, but rather that the trial ends, the file is closed as far as proceedings in the Crown Court are concerned".

The Belfast judge said "in light" of the confirmation of Mr Hutchings' death: "I now order that the indictment be endorsed with the fact of his death and be declared now of no legal effect and that the file be closed unless, and until, the court otherwise orders on cause be shown.”

The 80-year-old former Life Guards colour sergeant, from Cawsand, in Cornwall, already diagnosed with incurable chronic kidney disease and cardiac malfunction, died in Belfast's Mater Hospital on Monday October 18 last after contracting Covid.

Earlier that day, his trial, adjourned from the previous Friday because he was "unwell", was adjourned for a further three weeks after an email from his doctors confirmed he would have to isolate having tested positive for the pandemic disease.

Given his underlying health problems, his non-jury Diplock style trial into the shooting of Tyrone man 'John Pat' Cunningham, which opened earlier that month on October 4, only sat three days a week. This was to allow Mr Hutchings to undergo kidney dialysis in the Mater Hospital.

He had been charged with and denied attempting to murder and to cause grievous bodily harm to 27-year-old Mr Cunningham. He was shot dead on June 15, 1974 as he ran across a field on the outskirts of the village of Benburb.

During the trial, his defence never conceded Mr Hutchings fired any shots that day, although it was the prosecution case Mr Hutchings and another soldier had fired on 'John Pat', described as a vulnerable, innocent man with the mind of a child and a fear of all things military.

He had run off in a panic, climbing over a gate into a field to escape when suddenly confronted by the ten-man army patrol in two Land Rovers lead by Mr Hutchings.

In the week before his trial was adjourned, a chief inspector said it was decided to arrest Mr Hutchings since 'John Pat' was running away from his patrol and any danger he was perceived to pose receded with each step.

It was also said Mr Hutchings had at least a ten-second window before allegedly opening fire and that he had yet to provide an explanation for his alleged decision in using lethal force.

No one was ever charged with Mr Cunningham's murder as the prosecution rightly conceded, it could not be determined who fired the fatal shot. And the other soldier to allegedly open fire that day is already deceased.