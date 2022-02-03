Case of murdered Seamus Maguire added to the list of Disappeared

A man who went missing almost half a century ago has been added to the list of the ‘Disappeared’ — those who were abducted, murdered and buried in secret by paramilitaries.

For the first time in 10 years, a new case has been taken on by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), the body set up to recover their remains.

Co Armagh man Seamus Maguire was around 26-years-old when he left his home in Lurgan in 1973/74 never to return again.

The others who remain undiscovered are Co Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh, former monk Joe Lynskey and Army captain Robert Nairac.

On the basis of information received from the PSNI, Commissioners Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton concluded that the case of Mr Maguire met the criteria for Disappeared case — that he was killed and secretly buried as a result of paramilitary activity before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

There are now 17 ICLVR cases of which 13 have been resolved, with the remains having been located, recovered and returned to their families.

Geoff Knupfer, the ICLVR’s lead investigator, said: “We have been aware of this case for some years, but before now we were not sure whether he was a missing person or if he was abducted and killed, but we now realise that, from recent information which has come to light, it suggests the latter.”

Mr Knupfer said that it is believed that republican paramilitaries were involved “though it is not yet clear which wing of the IRA was involved.”

He added that due to Lurgan police station being blown up in the 1970s, it is a possibility any information or record of the case was destroyed. “As with all our cases our sole aim is to locate and recover the remains to return them to Seamus’ family,” Mr Knupfer said.

“The ICLVR is information driven and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the disappearance of Seamus to come forward to the Commission safe in the knowledge that any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“With the right information we will find Seamus and return his remains to his family.”

A spokesperson for the Maguire family said: “Seamus was a much-loved eldest son. His mother looked for him for many years. The family’s wish is that he is brought home and given a Christian burial.

“The family urge anyone who can help the Commission to do so by providing whatever information they know about where Seamus is buried.

“The family have asked for privacy at this time.”

Mr McVeigh was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975 and Mr Lynskey went missing from his west Belfast home in May 1972. Searches have taken place for Mr Lynskey’s remains in Co Meath but ended without success. Captain Nairac is believed to have been abducted from a bar in south Armagh in May 1977. Unsuccessful searches have taken place for his remains at Ravensdale Forest, Co Louth.

A CrimeStoppers reward totalling $60,000 now covers the four outstanding Disappeared cases and is payable for information that results in the recovery of the remains of any or all of them.

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone on 00800-55585500 and internationally on +353 1 602 8655.

Information can also be emailed to Secretary@iclvr.ie and by post to ICLVR PO Box 10827.