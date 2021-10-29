Casement Park: Andersontown residents to return to court over GAA stadium’s redevelopment plans

A residents’ association in west Belfast submitted judicial review proceedings on Tuesday against a ministerial decision to approve renewed plans for Casement Park’s redevelopment, which will bring the GAA stadium to a 34,578 capacity.

The Anderstown News reports that the Mooreland & Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA), whose 2014 court victory quashed plans for a 38-000 capacity revamp of the grounds, have launched a new bid against Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s latest proposal.

The association previously called for the Gaelic games’ grounds to be redeveloped at a 20,000 capacity, objecting to anything larger due to concerns over stadium height, traffic, parking and noise.

In a letter issued to locals in the area, MORA cited a planners’ report that said that the project would have “an unacceptable impact on the amenities of people living nearby by reason of overshadowing loss of light and general disturbance”.

“In short, if it goes ahead, the proposed redevelopment will cause significant harm to the neighbourhood,” the letter said.

“Nonetheless, the planners decided to give greater weight to the various commitments made to re-developing Casement Park, such as the Programme for Government and the New Decade New Deal agreement.

“Essentially, the planners recommended that the GAA’s planning application should be removed.

“While the harm to the neighbourhood would certainly happen, the potential social and economic benefits put forward by proponents of an oversized stadium are highly uncertain.

“We are extremely doubtful they will ever materialise to the extent wished for by the partners.”

Their letter continues: “Our legal advisors have identified various grounds on which to challenge the legality of the decision.

“If we do not pursue a judicial review, the proposed oversized stadium will certainly be constructed at some time in the future, bringing with it the harms that were identified in over 1,300 objections to the scheme and which, at least partially, were acknowledged by the planners.

“Within that context, judicial review gives us our chance of preventing those harms from occurring.

“We acknowledge that the prospects of success are uncertain, as they are in any court setting. Nonetheless, we believe that we have good grounds for challenging the decision and achieving a positive outcome.”

When contacted for a response to MORA’s letter, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department has received leave papers on behalf of Mooreland and Owenvarragh Resident Association in respect of the decision to grant planning permission for Casement Park. Judicial review proceedings are ongoing.”

Nichola Mallon formally signed off on the new plans for Casement Park’s regeneration in July. At the time, she had said progress on the grounds “will bring many sporting, social and economic benefits not just to west Belfast but right across the city and beyond”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill had said the redevelopment would create "many jobs and [help] to grow surrounding businesses in the local community".

The project was expected to cost at least £110m, which is more than £30m above the original estimate, but shortly after the infrastructure minister’s announcement, First Minister Paul Givan suggested the cost could be more than £140m.

Most of the funding is expected to come from the Northern Ireland Executive, with a £15m contribution from the GAA, who had hopes that major construction work could begin on the stadium in the first half of 2022.